Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLE DU BEFFROI- Abbeville 1965 - 1968
Ecole Jean Zay-nattiers- Abbeville 1968 - 1973
Ecole J. Zay-nattiers- Abbeville 1968 - 1973
Collège Millevoye- Abbeville 1973 - 1977
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 1977 - 1980
INSTITUT CONTROL DATA- Paris 1985 - 1985
Parcours club
Sca Athlétisme- Abbeville 1977 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
BRIGADE DE SAPEUR POMPIERS DE PARIS- Villeneuve saint georges 1981 - 1981
BRIGADE DE SAPEURS POMPIERS DE PARIS- Paris 1982 - 1982
APOLLO COMPUTER - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1988 - 1989
Amazon - Informaticien (Informatique)- VILLEPINTE 1989 - 1990
Vidéo Prestige - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rueil malmaison 1990 - 1991
PBA NETWORKS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1991 - 1992
H2l - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Villepinte 1992 - 1996
Alstom - Informaticien (Informatique)- SAINT OUEN 1997 - 2001
Areva T&D (Areva) - Informaticien (Informatique)- LA DÃ‰FENSE 2004 - 2004
Archi.net - Informaticien (Informatique)- Chantilly 2005 - 2007
Aegis Open System - Directeur technique (Technique)- Nogent sur oise 2007 - 2008
European Cargo Services - Responsable Infrastructure/RSSI (Informatique)- Roissy aeroport ch de gau 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pascal HESLOT
Vit Ã :
ESTRÃ‰ES-SAINT-DENIS, France
NÃ© en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si tu courbes l'échine, tu trouveras toujours quelqu'un pour monter dessus...
Profession :
IT Infrastructure Manager
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - Maroc - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
