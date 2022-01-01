Pascal PETIT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
CAP- Pithiviers 1966 - 1979
-
FOOTBALL CLUB SOVIREL- Bagneaux sur loing 1979 - 1984
-
US TORCY- Torcy 1984 - 1985
-
Foot De Ferrieres- Ferrières en brie 1995 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Rotographic- Fontenay sous bois 1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pascal PETIT
-
Vit à :
NOISY LE GRAND, France
-
Né le :
28 juil. 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
FABRICANT DANS L'IMPRIMERIE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2