Pascal PHILIPON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Pascal PHILIPON

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT MÃ‰DARD EN JALLES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    29 janv. 1967 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Cadre commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Animaux

    Voyages