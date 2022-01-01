RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nesles-la-Montagne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Vaucrises-herissons (Chateau Thierry)- Chateau thierry 1971 - 1976
-
Ecole Bois Blanchard (Chateau Thierry)- Chateau thierry 1976 - 1979
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Chateau thierry 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Jean De La Fontaine- Chateau thierry
2nde, 1ère S et terminale D1983 - 1986
-
Université De Reims Champagne-ardenne- Reims 1986 - 1991
-
Collège Saint-joseph La Madeleine - Enseignant- Chateau thierry
mathématiques1991 - 2001
-
Lycée Saint-joseph - Enseignant (Voie générale)- Chateau thierry
mathématiques1991 - 2001
-
Collège Sainte-jeanne D'arc - Autre- Montmirail
chef d'établissement2001 - 2008
-
Lycée Saint-joseph - Autre- Chateau thierry 2008 - maintenant
-
Collège Saint-joseph La Madeleine - Autre- Chateau thierry
Chef d'établissement2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pascal PINGUENET
-
Vit à :
NESLES LA MONTAGNE, France
-
Né en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'établissement scolaire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2