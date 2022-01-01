RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Chantonnay dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Publique- Saint philbert du pont charr 1978 - 1986
-
Collège René Couzinet- Chantonnay 1986 - 1991
-
Collège René Couzinet- Chantonnay 2012 - 2013
Parcours club
-
Les Korrigans St Philbert Pt Charrault- Chantonnay 1981 - 1990
-
Moto Club- Thouarsais bouildroux 1995 - 2000
-
Tennis- Chantonnay 2007 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
519- La rochelle 1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Fleury Michon Charcuterie- Chantonnay 1994 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pascal PREZEAU
-
Vit Ã :
CHANTONNAY, France
-
NÃ© le :
3 mars 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
BJR SI VS ME RECONNAISSEZ , VS POUVEZ ME LAISSER UN MESSAGE
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Pascal PREZEAU a reconnu Annie MOISI (MOISI MOISSET) sur la photo 5ème E