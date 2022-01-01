Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Pessans dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Pascal SENTENAC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Pascal SENTENAC

  • Vit à :

    PAMIERS, France

  • Né le :

    19 juin 1974 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Forgeron

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages