RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Cagnes-sur-Mer dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Pascal TETON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège De L'ariane- Nice 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée Don Bosco- Nice 1983 - 1989
-
Lycée Saint-joseph- Nice 1986 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pascal TETON
-
Vit Ã :
CAGNES SUR MER, France
-
NÃ© en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Pascal TETON a reconnu Nathalie MILLON sur la photo seconde Année 1989/1990
-
Pascal TETON a reconnu Nathalie MILLON (ROBERT) sur la photo seconde Année 1989/1990
-
Pascal TETON a reconnu Greg NERINCK sur la photo seconde Année 1989/1990
-
Pascal TETON a reconnu Stephane PERAGNOLI sur la photo seconde Année 1989/1990