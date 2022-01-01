RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Clamart dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours club
SPORTING CLUB CHINONNAIS RUGBY- Chinon 1971 - 1982
RCBG- Basse goulaine 1983 - 1984
CLUB DE RUGBY- Joue les tours 1984 - 1986
Parcours scolaire
Collège Jean Zay- Chinon 1974 - 1978
Lycée Rabelais- Chinon 1978 - 1982
IUT DE NANTES- Nantes 1982 - 1984
MST IAPI- Tours 1984 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
SYSECA- Saint cloud 1989 - 1991
Matra- SAINT QUENTIN EN YVELINES 1991 - 1993
SYSECA- Malakoff 1993 - 1997
Alcatel-CIT (Alcatel Lucent)- MARCOUSSIS 1997 - 2003
Alcatel Lucent - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- VELIZY 2004 - 2013
Alcatel Lucent - Responsable des demandes Trials (Commercial)- NOZAY 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Pascal VILLERET
Vit à :
CLAMART, France
Né le :
30 sept. 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 1 fille
Profession :
Ingénieur Technico-Commercial
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Belgique - Burkina Faso - Canada - Chine - États-Unis - Gabon - Gambie - Guinée - - Hongrie - Kenya - Libye - Madagascar - Mali - Maroc - Mauritanie - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Slovaquie - Sénégal - Suède - Tanzanie - Tchéquie - Tunisie - Turquie
Argentine - Australie - Égypte - Islande - Nouvelle-Zélande
Pascal VILLERET a ajouté Alcatel-lucent France à son parcours professionnel