Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Agence En Douane Vallaeys Raymond  - Divers (Administratif)

     -  Halluin

    1977<78;coursier 1978<80; facturier 1980<81 ; service militaire 1981<87 ; aide déclarant en douane 1987<91 ; déclarant en douane 1991<93 chef d'agence

    1977 - 1993

  • B.v.i.l.  - Agent commercial (Commercial)

     -  Halluin 1993 - 1994

  • DEPRO PROFILES

     -  Comines 2000 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Pascal VRIELYNCK

  • Vit à :

    WERVIK, Belgique

  • Né en :

    1961 (61 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ouvrier

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

