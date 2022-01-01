Pascal VRIELYNCK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT FRANCOIS- Mouvaux 1963 - 1967
-
ECOLE SAINT LOUIS- Tourcoing 1967 - 1972
-
Collège Charles Péguy- Tourcoing 1972 - 1976
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1976 - 1977
Parcours club
-
E.i.c.t.football- Tourcoing 1971 - 1997
-
E.i.c.- Tourcoing 1973 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Agence En Douane Vallaeys Raymond - Divers (Administratif)- Halluin
1977<78;coursier 1978<80; facturier 1980<81 ; service militaire 1981<87 ; aide déclarant en douane 1987<91 ; déclarant en douane 1991<93 chef d'agence1977 - 1993
-
B.v.i.l. - Agent commercial (Commercial)- Halluin 1993 - 1994
-
DEPRO PROFILES- Comines 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pascal VRIELYNCK
-
Vit à :
WERVIK, Belgique
-
Né en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ouvrier
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Pascal VRIELYNCK a ajouté E.i.c.t.football à son parcours sportif