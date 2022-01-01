RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Garchizy
Pascale BOIT (PREVOST) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Victor Hugo (Nevers)- Nevers 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Victor Hugo- Nevers 1984 - 1989
-
Lycée Raoul Follereau- Nevers 1989 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Cegeco - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Nevers 1993 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pascale BOIT (PREVOST)
-
Vit Ã :
GARCHIZY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
3 dÃ©c. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante maternelle
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Pascale BOIT (PREVOST) a reconnu Pascale BOIT (PREVOST) sur la photo Première Gc
-
Pascale BOIT (PREVOST) a reconnu Pascale BOIT (PREVOST) sur la photo Première Gc
-
Pascale BOIT (PREVOST) a reconnu Pascale BOIT (PREVOST) sur la photo TG2B