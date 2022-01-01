Pascale DEBOOS (ROSSIGNOL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Notre-dame De Tilloye- Compiegne 1963 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
KOMPASS- Courbevoie 1981 - 1990
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pascale DEBOOS (ROSSIGNOL)
-
Vit Ã :
NANTES, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Pascale DEBOOS (ROSSIGNOL) a ajoutÃ© Kompass Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Pascale DEBOOS (ROSSIGNOL) a reconnu Pascale DEBOOS (ROSSIGNOL) sur la photo huitième
-
Pascale DEBOOS (ROSSIGNOL) a reconnu Pascale DEBOOS (ROSSIGNOL) sur la photo Notre-Dame de la Tilloye
-
Pascale DEBOOS (ROSSIGNOL) a reconnu Pascale DEBOOS sur la photo huitième