Pascale PLAN (CHARBONNIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LYCEE FRANCAIS- Landau in der pfalz 1969 - 1970
-
COLLEGE HOCHE- Landau 1969 - 1970
-
LYCEE FRANCAIS- Landau in der pfalz 1973 - 1974
-
Lycée Stanislas- Wissembourg 1974 - 1975
-
Notre-dame Des Mineurs- Strasbourg 1975 - 1977
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pascale PLAN (CHARBONNIER)
-
Vit Ã :
ROQUEFORT-LES-PINS, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur BÃ¢timent
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Pascale PLAN (CHARBONNIER) a reconnu Sophie FAVIER (SOPHIE) sur la photo 6° I B
-
Pascale PLAN (CHARBONNIER) a ajoutÃ© College Hoche Ã son parcours scolaire