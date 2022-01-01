Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Sainte-Eulalie dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Patrice AYRAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Patrice AYRAULT

  • Vit à :

    SAINTE EULALIE, France

  • Né en :

    1951 (71 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Retraité

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Animaux

    Voyages