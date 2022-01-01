Patrice BIEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FERDINAND BUISSON- Le havre 1966 - 1974
-
Collège Léo Lagrange- Le havre 1974 - 1978
-
Lycée François 1er- Le havre 1978 - 1980
-
INSTITUTION ST JOSEPH- Le havre 1980 - 1983
-
Iut Du Havre - Caucriauville Dut Geii- Le havre 1983 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
Marine Nationale - Ban Rochefort- Rochefort 1984 - 1985
-
Marine Nationale - Seidac Paris- Houilles 1985 - 1989
-
GPA ASSURANCES - Ingénieur système (Informatique)- Paris 1991 - 1994
-
CIEV - Ingénieur système (Informatique)- Lausanne 1994 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrice BIEZ
-
Vit à :
GIGEAN, France
-
Né en :
1963 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Patrice BIEZ a ajouté CIEV à son parcours professionnel
-
Patrice BIEZ a ajouté GPA ASSURANCES à son parcours professionnel
-
Patrice BIEZ a ajouté Marine Nationale - Seidac Paris à son parcours professionnel
-
Patrice BIEZ a ajouté Iut Du Havre - Caucriauville Dut Geii à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrice BIEZ a ajouté Marine Nationale - Ban Rochefort à son parcours professionnel
-
Patrice BIEZ a ajouté INSTITUTION ST JOSEPH à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrice BIEZ a ajouté Lycée François 1er à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrice BIEZ a ajouté Collège Léo Lagrange à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrice BIEZ a ajouté ECOLE FERDINAND BUISSON à son parcours scolaire