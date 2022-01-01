Patrice BRASSELET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Bretagne (Beauce)- Beauce 1977 - 1986
-
Collège Ste Marie- Sainte marie 1986 - 1988
-
SAINTE MARTHE- Fougeres 1988 - 1990
-
Lycée Professionnel Saint-joseph- Fougeres
BEP ACC1990 - 1992
-
Lycée Saint Joseph F- Fougeres
Bac Pro bureautique1992 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrice BRASSELET
-
Vit à :
EYSINES, France
-
Né le :
18 oct. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Pompier Professionnel
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Patrice BRASSELET a ajouté Sainte Marthe/edmond Michelet à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrice BRASSELET a reconnu Carine LERAY (LEGENTIL) sur la photo BAC PRO BUREAUTIQUE 1
-
Patrice BRASSELET a reconnu Estelle DELARUE (BARON) sur la photo BAC
-
Patrice BRASSELET a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Saint-joseph à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrice BRASSELET a reconnu Patrice BRASSELET sur la photo BAC PRO BUREAUTIQUE 1
-
Patrice BRASSELET a ajouté Lycée Saint Joseph F à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrice BRASSELET a reconnu Céline CHAUVIRE sur la photo Terminale A2
-
Patrice BRASSELET a ajouté 4 photo à son album
-
Patrice BRASSELET a ajouté Sainte Marthe à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrice BRASSELET a ajouté Collège Ste Marie à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrice BRASSELET a ajouté Ecole De Bretagne (beauce) à son parcours scolaire