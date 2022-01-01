Patrice CLAUS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LYCEE DE GONESSE- Gonesse 1968 - 1970
-
Lycée Jean-jacques Rousseau- Sarcelles 1970 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
Bnp Paribas- 1972 - 1979
-
Barclays Bank- Bordeaux 1980 - 1985
-
Européenne De Banque- Bordeaux 1985 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrice CLAUS
-
Vit Ã :
LE HAILLAN, France
-
NÃ© en :
1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Enfin retraité, je passe mon temps au golf et en dégustation de vins.
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
