  • Csp Parthenay  - Sapeur pompier volontaire (Autre)

     -  Parthenay 1991 - 1997

  • ADC  - Electrotechnicien (Autre)

     -  Parthenay 1996 - 1997

  • Csp Niort 79  - Sapeur pompier professionnel (Autre)

     -  Niort 1997 - maintenant

  • Sdis79

     -  Niort 1997 - maintenant

    Patrice DAVENEL

    POUGNE HERISSON, France

    1974 (48 ans)

    Marié 3 enfants
    sapeur pompier professionnel depuis 1997 à NIORT

    Sapeur pompier

    marié(e)

    3

