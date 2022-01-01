Patrice DAVENEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GUTENBERG- Parthenay 1979 - 1986
-
Collège Marchioux- Parthenay 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Professionnel Les Grippeaux- Parthenay 1989 - 1994
-
ECOLE GUTENBERG- Parthenay 2012 - 2013
Parcours club
-
RACING CLUB PARTHENAY- Parthenay 1980 - 1991
-
Footbal- Pompaire 1992 - 2005
-
CASA- Saint aubin le cloud 2005 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Csp Parthenay - Sapeur pompier volontaire (Autre)- Parthenay 1991 - 1997
-
ADC - Electrotechnicien (Autre)- Parthenay 1996 - 1997
-
Csp Niort 79 - Sapeur pompier professionnel (Autre)- Niort 1997 - maintenant
-
Sdis79- Niort 1997 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Iusc 4- Rochefort 1995 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrice DAVENEL
-
Vit à :
POUGNE HERISSON, France
-
Né en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié 3 enfants
sapeur pompier professionnel depuis 1997 à NIORT
Profession :
Sapeur pompier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Brésil - Canada - États-Unis