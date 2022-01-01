Patrice DELABROY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Zay- Escautpont 1982 - 1985
-
Lycée Ernest Couteaux- Saint amand les eaux 1986 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrice DELABROY
-
Vit à :
ARRAS, France
-
Né en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
-
-
