Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Albert Schweitzer (Longjumeau)- Longjumeau 1970 - 1973
-
Collège Louis Pasteur- Longjumeau 1977 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Peaudouse- Wissous 1980 - 1981
Parcours club
-
POL LONGJUMEAU- Longjumeau 1997 - 1999
-
Champlan Coc- Champlan 1998 - 2001
-
CSB- Bretigny sur orge 1999 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrice DERNIAME
-
Vit à :
CHARNY, France
-
Né en :
1964 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Patrice j habiter a la rocade et a bel air
Profession :
Fibre optique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
6