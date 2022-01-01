Patrice DEWILDE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BERNARDIERE- Saint herblain 1973 - 1981
-
Collège Ernest Renan- Saint herblain 1981 - 1984
-
Collège Kerolay- Lorient 1984 - 1985
-
Lycée Public Chateaubriand- Rennes 1985 - 1989
-
Rennes 1 - Sciences Economiques- Rennes 1989 - 1994
-
Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 1- Rennes 1989 - 1994
Parcours militaire
-
Cfm Hourtin- Hourtin 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Charente PÃ©rigord (Crédit Agricole) - Directeur de rÃ©gion (Commercial)- ANGOULEME 1995 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrice DEWILDE
-
Vit Ã :
CHAMPCEVINEL, France
-
NÃ© le :
30 mars 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre bancaire
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
