Patrice ESCOIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sophie Verrerie (Stiring Wendel)- Stiring wendel 1971 - 1978
-
Ecole Sophie Verrerie (Stiring Wendel)- Stiring wendel 2010 - 2011
-
Ecole Sophie Verrerie (Stiring Wendel)- Stiring wendel 2011 - 2012
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrice ESCOIN
-
Vit à :
LOUPERSHOUSE, France
-
Né le :
3 oct. 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible