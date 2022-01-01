Patrice FORT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Paul Langevin - La Paix (Tomblaine)- Tomblaine 1967 - 1968
-
Ecole Pierre Brossolette (Tomblaine)- Tomblaine 1968 - 1975
-
Collège Saint-léon Ix Devallée- Nancy 1975 - 1979
-
LYCEE HOTELIER- Tomblaine 1979 - 1981
-
Collège Fréderic Estebe- Toulouse 2008 - 2009
Parcours club
-
ASNL- Nancy 1973 - 1981
-
E.s.e. Saint-jory- Saint jory 1992 - maintenant
-
Karaté Club Saint Jory- Saint jory 2007 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
SOFITEL - Serveur (Autre)- Nancy 1981 - 1982
-
Sampiero Corso - Serveur- Propriano 1982 - 1982
-
ACVA - Serveur- L'alpe d'huez 1982 - 1983
-
Club Agra - Serveur- Seignosse 1983 - 1983
-
ACVA - Barman- L'alpe d'huez 1983 - 1984
-
Club Agra - Barman- Seignosse 1984 - 1984
-
Hotel Club Le Castillan - Barman- L'alpe d'huez 1984 - 1985
-
Hotel Mercedes - Barman- Hossegor 1985 - 1985
-
Hotel Club Le Castillan - Barman- L'alpe d'huez 1985 - 1986
-
Hotel Mercedes - Barman- Hossegor 1987 - 1987
-
Hotel Club Le Castillan - Barman- L'alpe d'huez 1987 - 1988
-
Hotel Mercedes - Chef de bar - maitre d'hotel- Hossegor 1988 - 1988
-
Danone - Employé (Autre)- TOULOUSE 1989 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
PALAIS DU GOUVERNEUR GENERAL- Nancy 1986 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrice FORT
-
Vit à :
SAINT SAUVEUR, France
-
Né le :
12 nov. 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 2 filles, habite à coté de Toulouse depuis 20 ans
Profession :
Pilote en distribution
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2