Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Itplc - Surgères  - Cadre technique (Technique)

     -  Surgeres

    ITPLC => ACTALIA

    1995 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Patrice GABORIT

  • Vit Ã  :

    CHERVETTES, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    ChargÃ© d'Ã©tudes

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :