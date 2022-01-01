Patrice JODRILLAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • MERLIN GERIN  - Chef de groupe (Marketing)

     -  Grenoble 1973 - 2004

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Patrice JODRILLAT

  • Vit Ã  :

    BADEN, France

  • NÃ© le :

    4 aoÃ»t 1952 (69 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Sans profession

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :