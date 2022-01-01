Patrice JODRILLAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Melle- Melle 1955 - 1958
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Melle)- Melle 1958 - 1963
-
Lycée J Desfontaines- Melle 1963 - 1970
-
Iut De Poitiers (Allée Jean Monnet)- Poitiers 1970 - 1972
-
IUT POITIERS GEII- Poitiers 1970 - 1972
Parcours militaire
-
HUSSARD- Altkirch 1972 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
MERLIN GERIN - Chef de groupe (Marketing)- Grenoble 1973 - 2004
Parcours club
-
Tennis Club D'arc Sur Tille- Arc sur tille 1982 - 1986
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrice JODRILLAT
-
Vit Ã :
BADEN, France
-
NÃ© le :
4 aoÃ»t 1952 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Sans profession
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Autriche - Belgique - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Colombie - Croatie - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Hongrie - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Italie - Kosovo - MacÃ©doine - Maroc - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Taïwan - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie
-
Patrice JODRILLAT a ajoutÃ© Iut De Poitiers (Allée Jean Monnet) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Patrice JODRILLAT a reconnu Patrice JODRILLAT sur la photo Génie Electrique/Option Automatismes
-
Patrice JODRILLAT a reconnu Patrice JODRILLAT sur la photo CP
-
Patrice JODRILLAT a reconnu Patrice JODRILLAT sur la photo CP
-
-
-
-
-
Patrice JODRILLAT a reconnu Patrice JODRILLAT sur la photo seconde
-
Patrice JODRILLAT a reconnu MichÃ¨le JARILLON (JAGER) sur la photo seconde
-
Patrice JODRILLAT a reconnu Patrice JODRILLAT sur la photo Ecole de garçons