Parcours
Parcours club
-
Us Pouguernevel- Plouguernevel 1977 - 1981
-
Club Athlétisme- Rostrenen 1980 - 1988
-
AVANT GARDE ROSTRENOISE- Rostrenen 1987 - 1990
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Notre-dame De Campostal- Rostrenen 1983 - 1988
-
GRETA- Tours 1992 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
22 Rima- Sissonne 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Université François Rabelais (Tours) - Informaticien- Tours 1993 - 1996
-
FAST MAINTENANCE INFORMATIQUE - Team Leader - France Telecom- Blagnac 1999 - 2002
-
L'hermes Bar - Barman- Toulouse 2002 - 2004
-
Boulangerie L'ilette - Ouvrier Boulangerie- Antibes 2004 - 2004
-
Baily-garner - Informaticien- Londres 2007 - 2008
-
Serena Software Inc - System Administrator- Londres 2009 - 2013
-
Avis - Ingénieur système (Informatique)- PARIS LA DEFENSE 2013 - 2014
-
Metapack - System Administrator (Informatique)- Londres 2014 - 2016
-
Bravura Solutions - System Administrator (Informatique)- Londres 2016 - 2019
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrice LE FUR
-
Vit à :
LONDRES, Royaume-Uni
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Message d'accueil !!!!!
Je vais y reflechir....................................................
All part of my history you are welcome.
Patrice
Profession :
System Administrator
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Lituanie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
Patrice LE FUR a ajouté Bravura Solutions à son parcours professionnel
-
Patrice LE FUR a ajouté Metapack à son parcours professionnel
-
-
