Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 1er Dragons

     -  Lure

    Stage de prÃ©paration militaire

    1983 - 1983

  • 11rch

     -  Berlin

    2eme escadron , brigadier / chef adl sur char amx30

    1984 - 1987

  • DELEGATION MILITAIRE DEPARTEMENTALE

     -  Vesoul

    CEPR 70 instruction militaire

    1988 - 1992

  • Cec 23eme Ri  - RÃ©serve militaire

     -  Les rousses

    chef de patrouille renseignement et investigation

    1992 - 1997

  • 5 Rd  - Reserve Militaire

     -  Valdahon

    5eme escadron adjoint chef de peloton 3eme peloton

    1997 - 2003

  • 13 Régiment Du Génie  - Reserve Militaire

     -  Valdahon

    5eme compagnie adjoint chef de section 3eme section

    2003 - 2005

  • DELEGATION MILITAIRE DEPARTEMENTALE  - Reserve Militaire

     -  Vesoul

    RÃ©serviste opÃ©rationel en DMD ( Ã©tat major des armÃ©es )

    2006 - maintenant

Parcours entreprise

  • Goering Gmbh  - Ober meister (Technique)

     -  Berlin

    assistant du chef d'Ã©quipe sur machines outils Ã  crÃ©er des meches de perceuses professionnels ou de prÃ©cision pour l'informatique

    1987 - 1988

  • CORA  - Adjoint Manager securitÃ© Vesoul (Autre)

     -  Vesoul 1990 - maintenant

  • CORA  - RESPONSABLE QHSE

     -  Vesoul 2012 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Patrice LOICHOT

  • Vit Ã  :

    VESOUL, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1965 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable HygiÃ¨ne qualitÃ© Adjoint manager surveillance

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :