Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole (Echenoz La Meline)- Echenoz la meline 1967 - 1972
Collège Jean Macé- Vesoul 1978 - 1980
LYCEE TECHNIQUE LUXEMBOURG- Vesoul 1980 - 1984
Parcours militaire
1er Dragons- Lure
Stage de prÃ©paration militaire1983 - 1983
11rch- Berlin
2eme escadron , brigadier / chef adl sur char amx301984 - 1987
DELEGATION MILITAIRE DEPARTEMENTALE- Vesoul
CEPR 70 instruction militaire1988 - 1992
Cec 23eme Ri - RÃ©serve militaire- Les rousses
chef de patrouille renseignement et investigation1992 - 1997
5 Rd - Reserve Militaire- Valdahon
5eme escadron adjoint chef de peloton 3eme peloton1997 - 2003
13 Régiment Du Génie - Reserve Militaire- Valdahon
5eme compagnie adjoint chef de section 3eme section2003 - 2005
DELEGATION MILITAIRE DEPARTEMENTALE - Reserve Militaire- Vesoul
RÃ©serviste opÃ©rationel en DMD ( Ã©tat major des armÃ©es )2006 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Goering Gmbh - Ober meister (Technique)- Berlin
assistant du chef d'Ã©quipe sur machines outils Ã crÃ©er des meches de perceuses professionnels ou de prÃ©cision pour l'informatique1987 - 1988
CORA - Adjoint Manager securitÃ© Vesoul (Autre)- Vesoul 1990 - maintenant
CORA - RESPONSABLE QHSE- Vesoul 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrice LOICHOT
Vit Ã :
VESOUL, France
NÃ© en :
1965 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable HygiÃ¨ne qualitÃ© Adjoint manager surveillance
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
