Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Fontaine (Ully Saint Georges)- Ully saint georges 1973 - 1979
-
Lycée Saint-esprit- Beauvais 1981 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
Sapec - Domaxel - Weldom - Préparateur de commandes (Production)- Clermont 1988 - 1988
-
AFPA SAINT HERBLAIN- Saint herblain
stage réparateur automobile1991 - 1992
-
Sa Carlier - Technicien (Technique)- Clermont 1992 - 1999
-
Bauloise Automobiles - Technicien (Technique)- Guerande 1999 - 2000
-
Selection Auto - Chef d'atelier (Autre)- Saint brieuc 2000 - 2013
-
Selection Auto (Volkswagen)- Saint brieuc 2000 - 2013
Parcours militaire
-
AVISO DROGOU- Toulon
service ASM1988 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrice MALNOU
-
Vit à :
BALLANCOURT-SUR-ESSONNE, France
-
Né le :
6 nov. 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Installateur plombier chauffagiste
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
