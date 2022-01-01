Patrice MARCUCCI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie (Villerupt)- Villerupt 1999 - 2004
-
Théodore Monod Villerupt- Villerupt 2004 - 2008
-
Lycée Professionnel Henri Wallon- Villerupt 2008 - 2009
-
Lycée Professionnel Reiser- Longlaville 2009 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrice MARCUCCI
-
Vit à :
VILLERUPT, France
-
Né le :
27 oct. 1992 (30 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Patrice MARCUCCI a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Reiser à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrice MARCUCCI a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Henri Wallon à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrice MARCUCCI a ajouté Théodore Monod Villerupt à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrice MARCUCCI a ajouté Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie (Villerupt) à son parcours scolaire