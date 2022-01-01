Patrice PATRICE PACALET (PACALET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • Ba 117

     -  Etampes

    TÃ©lÃ©typiste et standardiste

    1991 - 1992

Parcours entreprise

  • Horiba Jobin Yvon  - Technicien (Production)

     -  Longjumeau 1992 - 1992

  • Bamo Mesures  - Technico commercial sÃ©dentaire (Commercial)

     -  Argenteuil 1993 - 1997

  • KOBOLD FRANCE  - Technico commercial sÃ©dentaire (Commercial)

     -  Saint ouen l'aumone 1997 - 2002

  • GMR  - Resp. technico commercial sÃ©dentaire (Commercial)

     -  Lyon 2001 - 2011

  • Lri La Robinetterie Industrielle  - Resp. Technico Commercial SÃ©dentaire (Commercial)

     -  Montreuil

    je rejoins 3 anciens collÃ¨gues pour une nouvelle aventure professionnelle

    2012 - 2020

  • Psr Process Service Robinetterie  - Technico Commercial SÃ©dentaire (Commercial)

     -  Rouvres 2020 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Au plaisir d'avoir de tes nouvelles ...

  • Profession :

    TECHNICO COMMERCIAL SEDENTAIRE

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :