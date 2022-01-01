Patrice PATRICE PACALET (PACALET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MOULIN A VENT- Chennevieres sur marne 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Moliere- Chennevieres 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Molière- Chennevieres sur marne 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée D'arsonval- Saint maur des fosses 1985 - 1988
-
Lycée Fresnel- Paris 1988 - 1989
-
A. Varoquaux- Tomblaine 1989 - 1991
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 117- Etampes
TÃ©lÃ©typiste et standardiste1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Horiba Jobin Yvon - Technicien (Production)- Longjumeau 1992 - 1992
-
Bamo Mesures - Technico commercial sÃ©dentaire (Commercial)- Argenteuil 1993 - 1997
-
KOBOLD FRANCE - Technico commercial sÃ©dentaire (Commercial)- Saint ouen l'aumone 1997 - 2002
-
GMR - Resp. technico commercial sÃ©dentaire (Commercial)- Lyon 2001 - 2011
-
Lri La Robinetterie Industrielle - Resp. Technico Commercial SÃ©dentaire (Commercial)- Montreuil
je rejoins 3 anciens collÃ¨gues pour une nouvelle aventure professionnelle2012 - 2020
-
Psr Process Service Robinetterie - Technico Commercial SÃ©dentaire (Commercial)- Rouvres 2020 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
RSC ROLLER SPORT CHALONNAIS- Chalon sur saone
Apprentissage de la course, du slalom, du hockey2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrice PATRICE PACALET (PACALET)
-
Vit Ã :
CRISSEY, France
-
NÃ© le :
24 juil. 1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Au plaisir d'avoir de tes nouvelles ...
Profession :
TECHNICO COMMERCIAL SEDENTAIRE
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - France - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
