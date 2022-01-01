Patrice POUGET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Patrice POUGET

  • Vit Ã  :

    THIERS, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1956 (66 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Après plus de 33 ans d'activité en divers points de la planète : Zimbabwe (Ex-Rodhésie du Sud), Kourou (Guyane) et Ex-Yougoslavie, je suis à la retraite depuis septembre 2007.
    Je serais très heureux de reprendre contact avec ceux et celles qui ont jalonné ma vie (tant professionnelle que privée)

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :