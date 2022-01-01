Patrice POUGET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Thevenon (La Tour Du Pin)- La tour du pin 1959 - 1967
Collège Le Calloud- La tour du pin 1971 - 1972
Lycée Elie Cartan- La tour du pin 1972 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
Ecole Gendarmerie (Ciga)- Auxerre 1974 - 1974
Groupe G.a. Cie De Givors (69) - Gendarme auxilliaire (Autre)- Givors 1974 - 1975
Ecole Gendarmerie - Ã©lÃ¨ve gendarme (Autre)- Le blanc
ESOG ChÃ¢tellerault - Cie Le Blanc 361975 - 1975
Ecole Gendarmerie Chatellerault (Esog) - Ã©lÃ¨ve gendarme (Autre)- Chatellerault
Compagnie du Blanc 361975 - 1975
Brigade D'herment (63)- Herment 1975 - 1977
Brigade De Maringues (63)- Maringues 1977 - 1979
CNFPMG FONTAINEBLEAU - Stage formation motocycliste (Autre)- Fontainebleau 1978 - 1978
B Mo D'issoire (63)- Issoire 1979 - 1983
AMBASSADE DE FRANCE - Garde de SÃ©curitÃ©- Harare 1983 - 1986
AMBASSADE DE FRANCE AU ZIMBABWE - Garde de sÃ©curitÃ© (Autre)- Harare 1983 - 1986
P.a. Noiretable (42)- Noiretable 1987 - 1994
Forpronu Ex-yougoslavie - ContrÃ´leur de police- Obrovac 1992 - 1992
GENDARMERIE NATIONALE- Kourou 1994 - 1996
Bt Kourou (973)- Kourou 1994 - 1996
Pa Eloise (Ex Bellegarde/valserine)- Eloise 1996 - 2004
Pa Eloise- Eloise 1996 - 2004
Unmibh Groupe International De Police - ContrÃ´leur de police- Banja luka 1999 - 2000
GENDARMERIE NATIONALE PELOTON AUTOROUTE CARCASSONNE- Carcassonne 2004 - 2007
Pa Carcassonne (11)- Carcassonne 2004 - 2007
Parcours militaire
GIVORS- Givors 1974 - 1975
COMPAGNIE DE LE BLANC- Le blanc 1975 - 1975
Gendarmerie- Herment 1975 - 1977
BMO- Issoire 1979 - 1983
AUTOROUTE- Noiretable 1987 - 1994
Brigade De Gendarmerie- Kourou 1994 - 1996
Peloton Autoroutier- Eloise 1996 - 2004
PELOTON AUTOROUTE- Carcassonne 2004 - 2007
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrice POUGET
Vit Ã :
THIERS, France
NÃ© en :
1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Après plus de 33 ans d'activité en divers points de la planète : Zimbabwe (Ex-Rodhésie du Sud), Kourou (Guyane) et Ex-Yougoslavie, je suis à la retraite depuis septembre 2007.
Je serais très heureux de reprendre contact avec ceux et celles qui ont jalonné ma vie (tant professionnelle que privée)
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
