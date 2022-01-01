Patrice RAVINET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école N.d. Du Point Du Jour- Lyon 1964 - 1972
-
Collège Jean Charcot- Lyon 1972 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
LAPOIRE MURAT - Menuisier (Autre)- Lyon 1977 - 1979
Parcours club
-
USC FOOTBALL FRANCHEVILLE- Francheville
Premier licence joueur 1971 à1977 A MENIVAL 1977 à 1980 USCF FRANCHEVILLE 1884 à 1991 Licence joueur au PROGRES 1996 FC FRANCHEVILLE 1996 à 1998 Comme Dirigeant Benjamins 1998 à 2000 Comme Dirigeant -13 Ans 2000 à 2002 Comme Entraineur 13 Ans 2002 à 2004 Comme Entraineur 15 Ans 2004 à 2005 Comme Entraineur Débutants 2005 à 2007 Comme Ent1977 - maintenant
-
LE PROGRES- Chassieu 1983 - 1986
Parcours militaire
-
2° Groupe De Chasseurs à Neustadt An Der W.- Allemagne en provence
CAPORAL CHEF ET SERGENT1980 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrice RAVINET
-
Vit à :
FRANCHEVILLE, France
-
Né le :
16 déc. 1961 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Employer de Presse
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Irlande - Royaume-Uni