Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Chatres Sur Cher)- Chatres sur cher 1968 - 1975
-
Collège Fernand Léger- Vierzon 1975 - 1979
-
ATELIER APPRENTISSAGE DE ROMORANTIN- Romorantin lanthenay 1979 - 1981
-
Lycée Jules Renard- Nevers 1981 - 1982
-
Lycée Henri Brisson- Vierzon 1982 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrice RETHORET
-
Vit Ã :
SALBRIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
17 mai 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
