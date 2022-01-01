Patrice STEINER (STEINER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

  • ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE CORSIER

     -  Corsier sur vevey

    ECOLE MATERNELLE MA 1Ã©re ma^tresse une jolie blonde puis la suivante une prof sympa brune mÃ»re.

    1965 - 1967

  • Vevey

     -  Vevey

    MES 2 PROFS LE 1er M. WEBER et le suivant M. MEYER( il nous racontait plein d'histoire sur l'historique militaire je me demande ou il alliat chercher tout Ã§a, en sachant que moi j'ai 26 ans de lÃ©gion .

    1968 - 1971

  • ECOLE SCOLAIRE LE PONT

     -  Vallee de joux

    CHAMPION DE CLASSE D'ECHEC et PREMIER DE CLASSE J'AI RECU UN LIVRET DE LA BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE pour avoir terminer 1er de classe

    1971 - 1975

  • Ecole Professionnelle Cap De Cuisinier

     -  Sion

    CUISISNIERS SAISONNIER AUX DIABLERETS, je faisais beaucoup de sport Ã  cÃ´tÃ©, judo, ski, ski de fond, escalade, alpinisme

    1975 - 1979

Parcours militaire

  • CASERNE

     -  Isone

    GRENADIER DE MONTAGNE, troupe d'Ã©lite du pays

    1979 - 1979

  • 4° Regiment Etranger

     -  Castelnaudary 1983 - maintenant

  • 2° Rep

     -  Calvi 1983 - maintenant

  • 3 éme R.e.i

     -  Kourou

    DE 93 A 99 2REP PUIS 1 ANS 5RE POLYNESIE ET DEPART 2REG ADU PUIS 5 ANS FORMATIONS MONTAGNE AUX PROFIT DES LEGIONNAIRES DEPUIS 2REI

    1991 - 1993

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    JE RECHERCHE LE PASSE POUR MIEUX PASSE LE PRESENT ET MIEUX PASSE LE FUTUR

  • Profession :

    LEGIONNAIRE

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

