Patrice STEINER (STEINER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE CORSIER- Corsier sur vevey
ECOLE MATERNELLE MA 1Ã©re ma^tresse une jolie blonde puis la suivante une prof sympa brune mÃ»re.1965 - 1967
-
Vevey- Vevey
MES 2 PROFS LE 1er M. WEBER et le suivant M. MEYER( il nous racontait plein d'histoire sur l'historique militaire je me demande ou il alliat chercher tout Ã§a, en sachant que moi j'ai 26 ans de lÃ©gion .1968 - 1971
-
ECOLE SCOLAIRE LE PONT- Vallee de joux
CHAMPION DE CLASSE D'ECHEC et PREMIER DE CLASSE J'AI RECU UN LIVRET DE LA BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE pour avoir terminer 1er de classe1971 - 1975
-
Ecole Professionnelle Cap De Cuisinier- Sion
CUISISNIERS SAISONNIER AUX DIABLERETS, je faisais beaucoup de sport Ã cÃ´tÃ©, judo, ski, ski de fond, escalade, alpinisme1975 - 1979
Parcours militaire
-
CASERNE- Isone
GRENADIER DE MONTAGNE, troupe d'Ã©lite du pays1979 - 1979
-
4° Regiment Etranger- Castelnaudary 1983 - maintenant
-
2° Rep- Calvi 1983 - maintenant
-
3 éme R.e.i- Kourou
DE 93 A 99 2REP PUIS 1 ANS 5RE POLYNESIE ET DEPART 2REG ADU PUIS 5 ANS FORMATIONS MONTAGNE AUX PROFIT DES LEGIONNAIRES DEPUIS 2REI1991 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrice STEINER (STEINER)
-
Vit Ã :
CUGES LES PINS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1959 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
JE RECHERCHE LE PASSE POUR MIEUX PASSE LE PRESENT ET MIEUX PASSE LE FUTUR
Profession :
LEGIONNAIRE
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Patrice STEINER (STEINER) a ajoutÃ© 4 photos Ã son album 4 août
-
Patrice STEINER (STEINER) a ajoutÃ© 14 photos Ã son album 4 août
-
Patrice STEINER (STEINER) a ajoutÃ© 2 photos Ã son album 4 août
-
-
-
-
Patrice STEINER (STEINER) a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 4 août