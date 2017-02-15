RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Toulouse
Parcours
Parcours club
Parcours scolaire
IUT GEII- Toulouse 1990 - 1992
Centre D'études Supérieures Industrielles Midi Pyrénées- Labege
IngÃ©nieur gÃ©nÃ©raliste axÃ© sur la gestion de projet en milieu industriel2005 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
MAGNUS FRANCE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Labege 1994 - 1996
Indépendant - Informaticien (Informatique)- Nantes 1996 - 2001
APTA FRANCE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Toulouse 2001 - 2005
Atos Origin (Atos) - Informaticien (Informatique)- PESSAC
DÃ©veloppement sur SAP : ABAP Module SD-MM, PS et FI-CO2007 - 2008
Akka Iss - Informaticien (Informatique)- Toulouse 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrice VAURS
Vit Ã :
TOULOUSE, France
NÃ© le :
15 oct. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant Informatique
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Patrice VAURS a ajoutÃ© Toac Ã son parcours sportif
Patrice VAURS a reconnu Patrice VAURS sur la photo 4ème 6