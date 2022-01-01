Patricia CARON (SZYMKOWIAK) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Martin (Cires Les Mello)- Cires les mello 1975 - 1982
-
COLLEGE ROMAIN ROLLAND MOUY- Mouy 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Professionnel Saint Vincent De Paul- Beauvais 1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
E T I - Employée (Administratif)- Cires les mello
POUR LE CLIENT CANAL + ET MATTEL1990 - 1991
-
SOGEMA - Employée (Autre)- Creil 1991 - 1991
-
LOGIPRESSE - Opératrice de saisie (Administratif)- Chantilly 1992 - maintenant
-
PRESSE INFORMATIQUE - Employée (Administratif)- Chantilly
gestion des abonnements du groupe EXPRESS EXPANSION1992 - 2006
-
PRESSE INFORMATIQUE - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Cauvigny
gestion des abonnements du groupe EXPRESS EXPANSION et depuis juillet pour MILAN revues d'enfants2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patricia CARON (SZYMKOWIAK)
-
Vit à :
CIRES LES MELLO, France
-
Née le :
8 sept. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis mariée depuis 1999 et j'ai une fille née en 2001
Profession :
Employée administrative
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Chine - États-Unis - Royaume-Uni
-
