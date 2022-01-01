Patricia CARON (SZYMKOWIAK) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • E T I  - Employée (Administratif)

     -  Cires les mello

    POUR LE CLIENT CANAL + ET MATTEL

    1990 - 1991

  • SOGEMA  - Employée (Autre)

     -  Creil 1991 - 1991

  • LOGIPRESSE  - Opératrice de saisie (Administratif)

     -  Chantilly 1992 - maintenant

  • PRESSE INFORMATIQUE  - Employée (Administratif)

     -  Chantilly

    gestion des abonnements du groupe EXPRESS EXPANSION

    1992 - 2006

  • PRESSE INFORMATIQUE  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Cauvigny

    gestion des abonnements du groupe EXPRESS EXPANSION et depuis juillet pour MILAN revues d'enfants

    2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis mariée depuis 1999 et j'ai une fille née en 2001

  • Profession :

    Employée administrative

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :