Patricia CARROY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES FILLES- Lormes
CE1 Ã CM21956 - 1960
-
Lycée De Jeunes Filles- Nevers
6Â° CL1 Ã 4Â° CL11960 - 1964
-
Lycée Du Banlay- Nevers
2Â° T' Ã Terminale T'1964 - 1968
-
IPCAD- Strasbourg
Section Droguerie1969 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
CPAM NEVERS - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- Nevers 1970 - 1973
-
Cramif Paris 19 - Experte en dÃ©veloppement (Informatique)- Paris 1973 - 2003
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patricia CARROY
-
Vit Ã :
AGEN, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1950 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticienne
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Patricia CARROY a reconnu Marie NoÃ«lle FLAMENT (BONDON) sur la photo 1ère T
-
Patricia CARROY a reconnu Patricia CARROY sur la photo 1ère T
-
-
-
-
-
Patricia CARROY a reconnu RÃ©gine RAGIONIERI (DARTOIS) sur la photo 6ème CL1
-
-
-
-
Patricia CARROY a reconnu Patricia CARROYER (BRAZ) sur la photo CM1 ?
-
Patricia CARROY a ajoutÃ© Cramif Paris 19 Ã son parcours professionnel