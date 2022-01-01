Patricia CROUIN (RÉPILLEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Jaurès- Lomme 1966 - 1968
Parcours club
-
LE CARREFOUR DES LOISIRS DE LOMME DELIVRANCE- Lomme 1969 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
ETS NEU- Marcq en baroeul 1972 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patricia CROUIN (RÉPILLEZ)
-
Vit à :
SANTES, France
-
Née le :
1 avril 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Sans profession
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2