Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Poste (Lagarrigue)- Lagarrigue 1966 - 1973
-
Collège Marcel Pagnol- Labruguiere 1973 - 1977
-
Lycée Borde Basse- Castres 1977 - 1979
-
La Présentation De Notre-dame- Castres 1979 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patricia DELMON (VIGNES)
-
Vit à :
VAREN, France
-
Née le :
21 mars 1962 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conseillère en économie sociale et familiale
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
