Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN RACINE- Lyon 1966 - 1971
-
La Gare D'eau- Lyon 1971 - 1976
-
ECOLE DE VAISE RUE DE ST CYR- Lyon 1971 - 1976
-
Collège Vendôme- Lyon 1972 - 1976
-
Collège La Forêt- Saint genix sur guiers 1976 - 1978
-
Lycée Monge- Chambery 1978 - 1980
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patricia DUPRAZ (SIBUET)
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT GENIX SUR GUIERS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
9 avril 1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
