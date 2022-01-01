Patricia FOURNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALAIN FOURNIER- Lyon 1977 - 1981
-
COLLEGE HENRY LONGCHAMBON- Lyon 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée La Martinière Duchère- Lyon 1986 - 1990
-
Iut A De L'université De Lyon I- Villeurbanne 1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Efs Rhône Alpes- Lyon 1991 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patricia FOURNIER
-
Vit à :
OULLINS, France
-
Née le :
30 déc. 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Patricia FOURNIER a ajouté COLLEGE HENRY LONGCHAMBON à son parcours scolaire
-
Patricia FOURNIER a ajouté Efs Rhône Alpes à son parcours professionnel
-
Patricia FOURNIER a ajouté Iut A De L'université De Lyon I à son parcours scolaire
-
Patricia FOURNIER a ajouté Lycée La Martinière Duchère à son parcours scolaire
-
Patricia FOURNIER a ajouté ECOLE ALAIN FOURNIER à son parcours scolaire