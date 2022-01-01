Patricia GOMEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN- Choisy le roi 1970 - 1971
-
LYCEE PROFESSIONNEL MIRABEAU- Choisy le roi 1971 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
Chaffoteaux Et Maury - Standardiste (Communication)- Maisons alfort 1977 - 1979
-
Centre Hospitalier Cosne Sur Loire - VAGUEMESTRE (Administratif)- Cosne cours sur loire 1988 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patricia GOMEZ
-
Vit Ã :
ANNAY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
28 oct. 1956 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Assurément les plus belles années de ma jeunesse au Cet Mirabeau.
Toute une bande de copains copines super sympa.
Profession :
AGENT ADMINISTRATIF
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Patricia GOMEZ a reconnu Pascal IGIER sur la photo 2eme année CAP COMPTA
-
Patricia GOMEZ a reconnu Patricia VAN HOO (HENSGEN) sur la photo 2eme année CAP COMPTA
-
Patricia GOMEZ a reconnu Patricia PATRICIA BEARZATTO sur la photo 2eme année CAP COMPTA
-
Patricia GOMEZ a reconnu Patricia GOMEZ sur la photo 2eme année CAP COMPTA