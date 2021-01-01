Patricia HILPERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Elementaire Jb Schwilgué- Strasbourg 1970 - 1974
-
Ecole Boucheseche (Hoenheim)- Hoenheim 1974 - 1976
-
Collège Le Ried- Bischheim 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Strasbourg 1980 - 1983
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CHU DE STRASBOURG- Strasbourg 1983 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
Service Réanimation "pasteur" Chu Strasbourg - Infirmière (Autre)- Strasbourg 1986 - 1992
-
Service De Médecine - équipe De Nuit - Infirmière (Autre)- Obernai 1992 - 2000
-
Exercice Libérale De Ma Profession à La Robertsau - Infirmière libérale (Autre)- Strasbourg
A partir de juillet 2022, en route vers d'autres horizons......2007 - 2022
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patricia HILPERT
-
-
Née en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière libérale
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2