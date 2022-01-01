Patricia LOPEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
NOTRE DAME DES MINEURS- Strasbourg 1972 - 1980
-
Collège Doctrine Chrétienne- Strasbourg 1980 - 1984
-
INSTITUTION STE CLOTILDE- Strasbourg 1984 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patricia LOPEZ
-
Vit à :
HOERDT, France
-
Née le :
16 avril 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Patricia LOPEZ a ajouté INSTITUTION STE CLOTILDE à son parcours scolaire
-
Patricia LOPEZ a ajouté Collège Doctrine Chrétienne à son parcours scolaire
-
Patricia LOPEZ a ajouté NOTRE DAME DES MINEURS à son parcours scolaire