Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE LA BUIRE- Lyon 1968 - 1973
-
Collège Chaponnay- Lyon 1973 - 1977
-
Lycée La Martinière Duchère- Lyon 1977 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
VOYAGES MARIETTON- Lyon 1981 - 1983
-
EPARGNE NOUVELLE- Dardilly 1983 - 1991
-
Carrefour- ECULLY 1994 - 1997
-
Collège Anne Frank - Administratif (Administratif)- Miribel 2004 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patricia LOPEZ (BENHAMOU)
-
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Formatrice
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1