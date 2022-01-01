Patricia PERSILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Alain Fournier- Clamart 1968 - 1977
-
ECOLE JARDIN PARISIEN- Clamart 1968 - 1972
-
LEP FORTUNY- Paris 1978 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
MAGASIN LE PRINTEMPS- Velizy 1981 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patricia PERSILLET
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Née le :
5 févr. 1962 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
