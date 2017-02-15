Patrick ALLAIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE MARIE- Les sorinieres 1959 - 1965
-
ECOLE SAINT PIERRE- Nantes 1966 - 1969
-
Collège Saint-pierre- Nantes 1966 - 1969
-
ECOLE SAINT NICOLAS- Nantes 1969 - 1972
-
LPO SAINT JOSEPH LA JOLIVERIE- Saint sebastien sur loire 1971 - 1974
-
AFPA- Nantes 2000 - 2001
Parcours militaire
-
CENTRE MILITAIRE DE FORMATION PROFESSIONNELLE- Fontenay le comte 1973 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
MAINGUY GILBERT SA - Technicien (Technique)- Vertou 1974 - 2001
-
L'ouvre-boites 44 - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint herblain 2004 - 2005
-
CBS - Technicien (Technique)- Bouguenais 2005 - 2016
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick ALLAIN
-
Vit Ã :
LES SORINIERES, France
-
NÃ© le :
19 juin 1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
//
Profession :
/
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Patrick ALLAIN a reconnu Patrick ALLAIN sur la photo suivante
-
Patrick ALLAIN a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Collège St Pierre
-
Patrick ALLAIN a reconnu Patrick ALLAIN sur la photo suivante
-
Patrick ALLAIN a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Ecole St Pierre 1965-1966
-
Patrick ALLAIN a reconnu Marie Christine RABILLARD sur la photo Ecole ste Marie
-
Patrick ALLAIN a reconnu SÃ©bastien ALLAIN sur la photo CM1 1980-81
-
Patrick ALLAIN a reconnu Gaelle ALLAIN sur la photo Petite et Moyenne section
-
Patrick ALLAIN a reconnu Patrick ALLAIN sur la photo Ecole ste Marie