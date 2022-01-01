Patrick AUGÉ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Patrick AUGÉ

  • Vit à :

    TOULOUSE, France

  • Né en :

    1960 (63 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Buddy you're an old man poor man
    Pleadin' with your eyes gonna make you some peace some day
    You got mud on your face
    You big disgrace
    Somebody better put you back in your place

    We will we will rock you
    We will we will rock you

  • Profession :

    Regisseur lumiere

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :