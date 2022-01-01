Patrick AUGÉ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Saint-martin- Naucelle 1970 - 1974
Lycée Las Cases- Lavaur 1975 - 1979
Lycée Bellevue- Albi 1976 - 1977
Parcours club
Agora (Club De Theatre)- Lavaur 1979 - 1995
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Patrick AUGÉ
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
Né en :
1960 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Buddy you're an old man poor man
Pleadin' with your eyes gonna make you some peace some day
You got mud on your face
You big disgrace
Somebody better put you back in your place
We will we will rock you
We will we will rock you
Profession :
Regisseur lumiere
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Patrick AUGÉ a ajouté Agora (Club De Theatre) à son parcours sportif