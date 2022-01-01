Patrick BARGIBANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Sacré Coeur- Tourcoing 1970 - 1980
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1979 - 1982
-
IUT DU LITTORAL- Dunkerque 1982 - 1985
-
Université Du Littoral Cote D'opale- Dunkerque 1982 - 1985
-
IUT DU LITTORAL- Malo les bains 1982 - 1985
Parcours club
Parcours entreprise
-
SiÃ¨ge social (Kiabi) - Directeur technique (Technique)- HEM 1987 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick BARGIBANT
-
Vit Ã :
WINGLES, France
-
NÃ© le :
31 juil. 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur technique france
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
