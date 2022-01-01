Patrick BERTRAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Saint Georges Des Coteaux)- Saint georges des coteaux 1982 - 1986
Collège René Caillé- Saintes 1986 - 1990
Lycée Bernard Palissy- Saintes 1990 - 1993
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux
PrÃ¨pa T,classe A1993 - 1996
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Mécanique Et Des Microtechniques (Ensmm)- Besancon 1996 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
METALOR TECHNOLOGIES FRANCE- Courville sur eure
Ingeneer Process2000 - 2001
PORTESCAP- La chaux de fonds
Project manager - Winding specialist2001 - 2004
COMADUR- Locle
Technical Manager - ceramic Unit2004 - 2007
ETEL- Motiers ne
R&D Project Manager2008 - 2013
ETEL SA- Motiers ne
Team Leader - Manufacturing Technology2013 - 2014
ETEL SA- Motiers ne
Production Manager2014 - 2019
Px Group - Responsable production (Production)- La chaux de fonds 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick BERTRAND
Vit Ã :
VILLERS LE LAC, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 2 enfants, et que du bonheur
Profession :
Responsable production
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Inde - Italie - Japon - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
Patrick BERTRAND a ajoutÃ© Px Group Ã son parcours professionnel
Patrick BERTRAND a ajoutÃ© ETEL SA Ã son parcours professionnel
Patrick BERTRAND a reconnu Patrick BERTRAND sur la photo 4°3
Patrick BERTRAND a reconnu Patrick BERTRAND sur la photo CM1
Patrick BERTRAND a ajoutÃ© Etel Sa Ã son parcours professionnel
Patrick BERTRAND a reconnu Cristelle DUPUY sur la photo 6eme