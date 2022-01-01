Patrick BERTRAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • METALOR TECHNOLOGIES FRANCE

     -  Courville sur eure

    Ingeneer Process

    2000 - 2001

  • PORTESCAP

     -  La chaux de fonds

    Project manager - Winding specialist

    2001 - 2004

  • COMADUR

     -  Locle

    Technical Manager - ceramic Unit

    2004 - 2007

  • ETEL

     -  Motiers ne

    R&D Project Manager

    2008 - 2013

  • ETEL SA

     -  Motiers ne

    Team Leader - Manufacturing Technology

    2013 - 2014

  • ETEL SA

     -  Motiers ne

    Production Manager

    2014 - 2019

  • Px Group  - Responsable production (Production)

     -  La chaux de fonds 2019 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié, 2 enfants, et que du bonheur

  • Profession :

    Responsable production

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

