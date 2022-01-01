Patrick BOIZARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Patrick BOIZARD

  • Vit Ã  :

    CHAMPIGNELLES, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1967 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour,je recherche des copains de ma classe 6H et 5G .

  • Profession :

    Technico-commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages